Fire under control in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews were able to put out a fire that started Friday afternoon between Shady Cove and Butte Falls.
First reported as a grass fire in the 8900 block of Butte Falls Highway, crews arrived to find an RV engulfed in flames.
Several fire engines responded to the rural address along with a helicopter and water tender before the fire was put out a short time later.
The RV was heavily damaged and is probably a total loss. A part of a nearby home was also damaged in the fire, which was kept to about 1/10 of an acre.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.