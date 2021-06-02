Home
RV Habitat for Humanity looking for Fire Recovery Fund donations to match $5k offer from church

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity needs your help to raise money for its Jackson County Fire Recovery Fund. Ascension Lutheran Church will double the first $5,000 in donations received from now until June 5th.

Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is taking its mission of providing affordable homeownership to families in need and focusing on those impacted by the Almeda Fire. Its purchased two parcels of property that were destroyed, which will soon become 3 homes, for people displaced by the fire.

“We’re planning to still build, the need is there, we are just asking for a little more help to fill that gap in the budget that we’re seeing grow at the moment,” said Brandon Thoms with Habitat for Humanity.

If you’re interested in donating, visit roguevalleyhabitat.org

