RVCC Gathering at the Oaks car show benefits Sparrow Clubs this Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore — With everything from a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck to a 1913 Ford Model T, the Gathering at the Oaks car show has something for every automotive enthusiast to enjoy. Plus, as you stroll the fairways of the Rogue Valley Country Club’s picturesque 27-hole golf course, you can feel good knowing that a portion of the proceeds will be going to one of Southern Oregon’s most worthy causes – Southern Oregon Sparrow Clubs. Chairman of the car show Steve Curry and Sparrow Clubs executive Director Matt Sampson joined Emily Storm on Sunrise this morning to talk all about this Sunday’s Gathering at the Oaks.

The Gathering at the Oaks car show will feature American and European vehicles, from customs to classics, exotics and hot-rods. Each of the 125 entries are hand-picked and invited to be a part of the show. Curry painstakingly organizes where each car will be placed, much like a wedding planner making a seating arrangement. That passion is just one of the aspects of this partnership that Sampson says he appreciates about the partnership. Sampson says of Sparrow Clubs “We have a lot of passion for kids, [Curry has a] passion for cars, passion for community, it’s just a lot of passion”.

The Gathering at the Oaks car show happens Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Rogue Valley Country Club. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6 through 12, and free for kids 5 and under. For more information, visit the event page on the Rogue Valley Country Club’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.