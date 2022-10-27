RVTD finishes first ‘indestructible’ public restroom in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – You might notice some changes near the Rogue Valley Transportation District’s Front street station.

One of two bathrooms were installed to provide more restroom options in downtown Medford.

Think of these new restrooms as a indestructible port-a-potty.

The first of two bathrooms was installed next to the Front street transfer station.

RVTD said around $250,000 total were spent on the restrooms.

It was built in partnership with the Medford Urban Renewal District.

According to RVTD, the intent is to prevent problems that are commonly experienced with public restrooms such as crime, vandalism and deterioration.

Something that was badly needed for a public restroom in downtown Medford.

“We currently do have public restrooms brick-and-mortar style,” RVTD fleet manager Nick Black said. “We deal with increased vandalism and high maintenance costs due to that. So we looked out for a solution that would hold up to vandalism and general wear and tear.”

According to Black, the first restroom should be open by the end of next week.

The bathrooms will also have blue lights because the glow supposedly masks the blue-tinted lines of veins — making it harder for “intravenous drug users” to find a vein.

The open-air design at the bottom and top of the restroom is supposed to deter people from potentially staying there for a long period of time.

Black said the second restroom will be finished sometime in the next five months.