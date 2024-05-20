RVTD finishes out bike week with group ride in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – RVTD finished up their week-long celebration of “the unique power of the bicycle” Sunday with and event outside of Coquette Bakery in Central Point.

All week long, RVTD has been celebrating Go By Bike week in conjunction with National Bike Month.

The week was filled with events all over the Rogue Valley.

Sunday, riders could have their bikes tuned for free as well as get their hands on free bike safety swag.

Coquette Bakery and Rogue Valley Creamery offered discounts to anyone on a bike.

The event culminated with hands-on instruction from RVTD and a group ride around a short loop.

RVTD urges everyone to reap the benefits of swapping some of your short trips with bike rides.

“It’s fantastic for your health. And I’m not just talking about your physical health, I’m talking about your mental health,” said Mike Vergeer, Coordinator of Transportation Options Programs at RVTD.

There’s no better way to put a smile on your face, especially ya know, you think about your kids going to school. Would you rather sit in this car kinda in the stop and go traffic pulling up to the drop-off line, or you show up with a little wind in your hair and a big smile on your face?

Some ways RVTD says you can stay safe on the road are to be predictable, use hand signals and wear high visibility gear.

