RVTD to host bike breakfast to kick of Go by Bike week

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dust off the bike and helmet and join RVTD Monday morning as they kick off Go by Bike week.

Rogue Valley Transportation District is hosting the Medford bike breakfast Monday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Meeting on the new downtown cycletrack by Alba park in Medford, RVTD will offer refreshments as well as free safety gear and basic bike tuning.

Sponsored by the City of Medford and REI the event marks the beginning of RVTD’s Go by Bike week, May 13 through the 19.

Participants in the week’s activities will have the chance to win exciting prizes generously provided by local businesses just for logging their bike trips.

