RVTD’s Go By Bike Week kicks off Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – May is National Bike Month and just in time RVTD’s Go By Bike Week is returning to the Rogue Valley starting Monday.

The annual event highlights the unique power of bicycles and encourages folks to get out and ride.

Go By Bike Week runs from May 13 through May 19 and it offers participants across the Rogue Valley the opportunity to attend events and win some prizes all for riding their bike. Riders can log their bike trips on their GetThereOregon.org account and take the Go By Bike Week Pledge, which includes replacing a least one car trip with one bike trip during the week long event.

“Spring is the perfect time to dust off the old bike. We’ve got a whole week chock full of bike event, seven events in seven days, that will give you the confidence and skills to help you choose your bike for short trips around town,” said Mike “on a bike” Vergeer, RVTD’s Transportation Options Coordinator. “There are bike safety events, bike maintenance events, and more–something for riders of all ages and abilities. Join us!”

Click here to learn more about Go By Bike Week events and how to participate.

Riders who log five bike trips will be entered to win one of the following prizes:

• $100 REI Gift Card

• Cycle Sport Gift Certificate for Tune-Up ($85 value)

• $50 Big 5 Sporting Goods Gift Card

• $25 Coquette Bakery Gift Card

• $25 Rogue Creamery Gift Card

• $25 Get ‘N’ Gear Sporting Goods Gift Card

• $25 Ruby’s Restaurant Gift Card

• (5) $10 Coquette Bakery Gift Cards

• (5) $10 Rogue Creamery Gift Cards

2024 Go By Bike Week event lineup:

Medford Bike Breakfast

Time: Monday, May 13, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Venue: Alba Park (301 W Main Street, Medford, OR 97501)

Jump on your bike (or trike) and join us early right on the new downtown cycletrack for breakfast refreshments. Free safety gear and basic bike tuning for participants. Sponsored by the City of Medford and REI.

Confident City Cycling Course

Time: Tuesday, May 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Venue: REI (85 Rossanley Drive, Medford, OR 97501)

If you want to gain more confidence riding your bike around town, this free class is for you! Learn how to perform a pre-ride bike safety check. Then we’ll review your rights and responsibilities as a bicyclist, and we’ll discuss lane positioning and other strategies that help us navigate our shared streets safely. No experience necessary. We will not be riding bikes in this course. Sponsored by REI. Space is limited; register here.

Bike Social + Skillshare

Time: Wednesday, May 15, 5-7 p.m.

Venue: Common Block Brewing Co. (315 E 5th Street, Medford, OR 97504)

Join us for free, hands-on basic bike maintenance skills taught by an experienced mechanic. Perfect for beginners! Bring your bike and learn some tuning techniques, receive a free safety check, and socialize with other riders.

Ashland Bike Breakfast

Time: Thursday, May 16, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Venue: Railroad Park (785 A Street, Ashland, OR 97520)

Find us along the Central Ashland Bike Path at Railroad Park for some snacks, coffee, and conversation. Free bike safety checks, light bike tuning, and safety gear provided. Sponsored by Ashland Parks & Recreation Dept.

Medford Open Streets

Time: Friday, May 17, 4-8 p.m.

Venue: downtown Medford (Main Street, 8th Street, S Ivy Street, S Bartlett Street)

Open Streets 2024 is dedicated to showcasing our existing bicycle infrastructure, teaching bicycle safety, and highlighting our community partnerships. Come by bike. Secure, free bicycle valet parking provided. More information here.

Bike Social + Skillshare

Time: Saturday, May 18, 12-2 p.m.

Venue: Gil’s Tap House (175 N Pioneer Street, Ashland, OR 97520)

Join us for free, hands-on basic bike maintenance skills taught by an experienced mechanic. Perfect for beginners! Bring your bike and learn some tuning techniques, receive a free safety check, and socialize with other riders.

Central Point Family Bike Day

Time: Sunday, May 19, 11-2 p.m.

Venue: Coquette Bakery (245 N Front Street, Central Point, OR 97502)

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop by for free bike safety swag, some free, hands-on instruction to help you adjust and maintain your ride, and socialize with other riders in your community. At 1 p.m., we’ll convene for a brief safety lesson and then make a short loop bike ride as a group. Helmets required. Sponsored by Coquette Bakery and Rogue Creamery; enjoy discounts from each during the event!

