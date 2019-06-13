S.C. father receives death sentence for murdering his five children

LEXINGTON, S.C.– A South Carolina jury sentenced Timothy Jones Junior to death for murdering his five children.
Jones was found guilty of strangling and beating his five children to death at his home in Red Bank, South Carolina in 2014.
Jones then drove around for nine days, before he eventually dumped the children’s bodies in rural Alabama.
The decision was read in court Thursday:
“We the jury unanimously agree on the existence of an aggravating circumstance. Two or more persons were murdered by the defendant by act or pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct in the murder of a small child under the age… under the age of 11 or younger.
“And so signed by the foreperson. We the jury in the above entitled case have found beyond a reasonable doubt the existence of the following statutory aggravating circumstances: to wit two or more persons were murdered by the defendant by act or pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct and the murder of five children eleven years of age or younger. Now recommend to the court that the defendant Timothy R. Jones Junior may be sentenced to death.”
Several members of Jones’ family pleaded for his life to be spared including his ex-wife who is also the mother of the children.