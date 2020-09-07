Home
S. California wildfire reportedly sparked by pyrotechnics

S. California wildfire reportedly sparked by pyrotechnics

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KNBC) – Fire officials in California say a gender reveal party is to blame for the so-called

El Dorado Fire burning in Southern California.

CAL FIRE says a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at a party on Saturday morning started the fire.

As of Monday morning the fire has grown to more than 7,050 acres.

Overnight, weather was hot and dry, helping spread the blaze.

More than 500 fire fighting personnel have been deployed to the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters.

