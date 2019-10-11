Saddleridge Fire triggers evacuations in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KNBC) – One death is blamed on a fast-moving wildfire in Southern California.
A man in his 50s was talking with firefighters when he went into cardiac arrest last night. He died at a nearby hospital.
The Saddleridge Fire sparked Thursday night in Los Angeles County. It’s already forcing approximately 100,000 people from their homes who were ordered to flee under mandatory evacuations.
Firefighters are battling the flames from the ground and the sky. But they’re also battling weather, citing high winds and low humidity as problems.
At least 25 homes were damaged with firefighters calling that number a very rough estimate. They’re also warning people to prepare to leave and to leave if they’re told to get out.
Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said, “We are at zero percent containment, the size right now is 4,700 acres plus. We’ve calculated that the fire is moving at a rate of 800 acres per hour. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.”