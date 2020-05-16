‘Safe Oregon’ tip line here for students, community members amid pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — ‘Safe Oregon’ is a statewide program for Oregonians to confidentially or anonymously report school safety threats.
The anonymous tip-line started back in 2017 and can be used by school students, staff, parents and community members.
It’s available 24 hours a day with all tips passed on to a tip line technician and passed off to the appropriate agency.
Tips can include anything from suicidal thoughts to cyber bullying, child abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, and more.
“It depends if it’s urgent or non-urgent. If it’s something school administration officials can take of, then it will be sent to them. If it’s something that police need to be informed of and taken care of, then it will be sent to them,” said Cpt. Tim Fox, Oregon State Police.
According to a report by ‘Safe Oregon,’ from September 1st of 2019 to November 30th of 2019, bullying or harassment was the highest reported incident.
Next, was possession, use, or distribution of drugs, then suicidal ideations reported by another person.
Over 800 tips were reported during that time.
Although schools are shut down across the state, the tip line is still here for students and the community.
To submit a tip call or text 844-472-3367.
You can also download the safeoregon app. or email [email protected]
