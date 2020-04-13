Home
Sailor assigned to U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt dies from COVID-19

Sailor assigned to U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt dies from COVID-19

News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – A sailor assigned to U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has died of COVID-19 complications.

According to the U.S. Navy, the sailor was admitted to the ICU of the U.S. naval hospital in Guam last week and died Monday.

The sailor, whose name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30.

At least 550 crew members who were aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19.

The crew death comes more than a week after its captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »