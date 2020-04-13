Sailor assigned to U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt dies from COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – A sailor assigned to U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has died of COVID-19 complications.
According to the U.S. Navy, the sailor was admitted to the ICU of the U.S. naval hospital in Guam last week and died Monday.
The sailor, whose name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30.
At least 550 crew members who were aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19.
The crew death comes more than a week after its captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship.