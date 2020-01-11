Sale goes stale, Blind George’s Popcorn Stand to close

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s the end of an era for a Grants Pass business. The owners of Blind George’s Popcorn & News Stand announced Friday that the shop is officially closing at its current location. Blind George’s has been in business since 1922. The current owners put it up for sale nine months ago.
Just last week, owner Jack Smith told NBC5 News the store had a dozen potential buyers. However, in Facebook post Friday the owners wrote that they were unable to sell the store at its current location due to events out of their control. They wrote that the name and contents of the store can still be sold, but would have to be moved to a new location.
For those hoping to get one more bag of popcorn, the shop’s last day is January 15th.