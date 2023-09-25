Salem firefighter’s widow pushes for workers’ compensation benefits

“It was a pretty remarkable event, emotional,” Brozovich said.

While Tina was there, she found out the city of Salem was trying to take away the worker’s compensation benefits that she was awarded after her husband’s death.

“The City believes that the Court of Appeals decision misinterpreted Oregon Workers Compensation law, by requiring medical experts to have a level of certainty regarding the cause of some diseases that simply is not possible,” the city of Salem said in a statement.

The city said, after talking with medical experts, they believe “[Stadeli’s] work as a firefighter did not materially contribute to contracting the disease.”

They believe it was unrelated, or preexisting.

In Oregon, firefighters have a cancer presumption. Often when a firefighter contracts cancer, it’s assumed the disease is due to on-the-job hazards.

“There’s a whole bunch of cancers that fall within our job category that say if you get X, Y, Z cancer it’s more than likely from the job or contributed from the job,” Brozovich explained.

Research shows cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters.

“We want them to leave our widow alone, we want to protect her, we want her to go about her life and try to grieve her husband and it’s just been a tough process for her,” Brozovich said. “Now, I think she just looks at this and goes ‘When’s it going to end’? And I think that’s the biggest worry for us.”

Brozovich said this fight is bigger than Mo and Tina. He’s concerned that if these benefits are taken away, a precedent will be set for future cases.