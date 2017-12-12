Salem kidnapping victim pleads “help me!”

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) – A 25-year-old Oregon man accused of holding a woman and her child at knifepoint for two days made his first court appearance Monday.
According to investigators, Christopher Hahn-Collins broke into the home of a woman in Salem on Friday afternoon. When the woman arrived home, Hahn-Collins held she and her young child at knifepoint overnight.
On Saturday, the woman convinced the suspect to take her to a Dick’s Sporting Goods. While at the store, she mouthed the words, “help me,” to several customers and staff.
Several people made calls to 911 from the store. Police responded and arrested Hahn-Collins. Detectives say the suspect did not know the victim.
“We have to commend her because how brave is that? She did a great job of keeping this man calm and getting herself in a position where she could get help,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Baldridge.
Employees inside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store declined to comment on the rescue, saying only that they are glad the woman and her child are OK.
