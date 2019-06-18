Salem mom, son killed days after kidnapping, prosecutors say

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators in Oregon believe a young mother and her child were killed just days after their kidnapping last month.
The bodies of Karissa Fretwell and her 3-year-old son Billy were found over the weekend almost a month after they were reported missing.
New evidence is giving answers but it brought no comfort to friends hoping Karissa and Billy would be found alive.
The young mother and her 3-year-old son were discovered Saturday, just miles from the home of Michael Wolfe, the man accused in their murders.
Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry said, “It’s a lot of work putting this information together that kept saying we need to go look again.”
Holding a press conference, the Yamhill County District Attorney explained growing evidence pointed them back to an area where they learned Wolfe had previously gone fishing and collected firewood.
The D.A. says their bodies were ultimately found on private property further up off Turner Creek Road, but just driving through this area gives you a sense of the conditions search and rescue crews have been dealing with for weeks.
Members of the McMinnville Fire Department made the discovery.
By Sunday, medical examiners confirmed the remains were Karissa and Billy.
“The bodies were partially hidden,” Berry said. “In a very heavily wooded area. We know that they were kidnapped on the night of the 13th, into the early morning hours of the 14th. We are confident from information we have that they were dead by the 16th.”
Officials say Karissa died of a single gunshot to her head. They’re still trying to figure out how Billy was killed.
Officials revealed they discovered a gun during earlier investigations. They are now looking into if it was used in this crime.
Michael Wolfe, who is Billy’s biological father, has been indicted for murder and kidnapping. His arraignment is expected later this week.