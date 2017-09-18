Salmon bake a first for the Rotary Club of Ashland

Ashland, Ore.- There might be smoke in the air still, but some of it didn’t come from the wildfires.
The Rotary Club of Ashland held their first tribal-style salmon bake this afternoon at Grizzly Peak Winery.
Organizers say it’s a way to support projects the club is involved in. Those include a water project in their sister city and a literacy project for Ashland’s 1st through 3rd grades.
Members say it’s a great way to give back to the community.
“And their spouses and their friends and everybody whose interested in the mission really that we have, to do service in the community. So that’s what is fun for me,” said Lynn Thompson, an event chair for the Rotary Club of Ashland.
The club hopes to raise at least $30,000 dollars to support all of its projects.