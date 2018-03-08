Salmonella cases in Oregon linked to kratom

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is warning residents to avoid kratom products due to possible Salmonella bacterial contamination.
State health officials said two people in Oregon who consumed kratom, a controversial herbal supplement, fell ill. The cases in Washington and Malheur Counties were found to be linked to a national outbreak of Salmonella infections that have sickened nearly 50 people across the nation. Both individuals recovered from their illness.
Katrina Hedberg, the health officer and state epidemiologist at the OHA Public Health Division said, “We don’t yet know the ultimate source of all the contaminated kratom. Because of this, we recommend people not consume kratom in any form and throw it away.”
The OHA said if you believe you’ve gotten sick from consuming kratom, call a health care provider.
For information about the national Salmonella outbreak linked to kratom, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/kratom-02-18/. For general information about Salmonella, visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/.