Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens grows

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens has dramatically increased.
According to the CDC, an additional 227 have fallen ill since the last update last month. That brings the total to 279 cases in 41 states and a third are under the age of 5.
No deaths have been reported, but 40 people have been hospitalized.
Most of the ill people came in contact with chickens or ducklings which were obtained from places such as hatcheries and agricultural stores.
The CDC is reminding everyone to wash their hands after handling live poultry because birds carrying the bacteria can still appear healthy and clean.