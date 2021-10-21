Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to check their onions after a salmonella outbreak sickened more than 650 people across the country.
The CDC said fresh, whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, are subject to the alert.
Pro-Source Inc. distributed them to grocery stores and restaurants throughout the US.
The company last imported the affected onions on August 27th but they can last for up to three months in storage.
The outbreak has been tied to more than 652 reported cases in 37 states as of October 20. 129 people have been hospitalized.
The CDC said investigators are working to figure out whether other onions and suppliers are linked to the outbreak.
The CDC also advised businesses to check storage coolers for the affected onions.
For more details, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/oranienburg-09-21/index.html