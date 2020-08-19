WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Salmonella outbreak linked to onions continues to grow.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are now 869 reported cases in 47 states. 94 of those cases were in Oregon and 115 in California.
At least 116 people have been hospitalized so far. No deaths have been reported.
Federal health officials have identified Thomson International as the likely source of the contaminated onions.
The company has recalled all onions that were shipped nationwide from May 1 to August 1st.
The CDC says if you can’t tell where your onions are from, then you should throw them away.
The recalled onions were sold under the following brand names: Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.
Other companies have since issued recalled for products containing the onions.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-07-20/index.html