Salmonella outbreak reported in 29 states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Nearly a hundred people have become ill from Salmonella linked to raw chicken.
The CDC says the outbreak has been reported in 29 states.
21 people had to be hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.
The CDC says this particular strain is resistant to several of the antibiotics normally used to treat the infection.
It has been found in live chickens and raw chicken products, but a single, common supplier has not been identified.
The CDC is urging consumers to cook chicken thoroughly and to wash your hands before and after you handle food.
Salmonella normally causes mild upset stomach, but it can be serious in the elderly, young children and those with compromised immune systems.
States affected include California and Washington, not Oregon.