Salt Creek Fire 40% lined, estimated at 1,500 acres

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Salt Creek Fire burning on both private and BLM land about 10 miles east of Eagle Point is now estimate at 1,500 acres.

According to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, firefighters working the fire made significant progress overnight and have lined 40% of the fire. The Oregon Department of Forestry says this is mainly on the northern and southwestern edges of the fire while the eastern and southeastern portion will be the focus for firefighters on Monday.

The fire, which was first reported Sunday afternoon, is burning on steep ground along Salt Creek Road in the Lakecreek area. ODF says the fire quickly grew to nearly 200 acres in the first 90 minutes that crews were battling it.

According to ODF, its Incident Management Team 1 will take command of the fire Monday night at 6 p.m. after being briefed and shadowing current firefighters working the fire.

ODF says, “this will bring in additional resources and allow the local districts to be ready for any additional starts that may occur.”

Challenges crews may face include snags and hazardous trees as well as the steep terrain and hot conditions expected to continue this week as the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night.

Crews will continue to utilize aircraft as needed throughout Monday as conditions allow.

