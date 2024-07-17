Salt Creek Fire 84% contained; local districts to take over management

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Salt Creek Fire burning north of Highway 140 is now 84% contained and 100% lined.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire burned through 4,102 acres.

As of Thursday morning, ODF will transfer management of the fire back to local districts. During the transition, crews will continue to focus on mop-up operations as well as repair work including putting in water bars and rehabbing areas impacted by firefighting efforts.

Light smoke may still be visible as crews continue to work this week.

Currently level 1 – Be Ready evacuation notices remain in place for zones JAC-316, JAC-317, and JAC-325-A. BLM-managed land in the area is still under a temporary closure.

