Salt Creek Fire burning an estimated 400 acres near Lakecreek

UPDATE at 6:30pm: A Level 1 Be Ready to evacuate has been issued in the Lakecreek Area: JAC-316, JAC-317, JAC-321, JAC-321.

Find your zone here: https://www.jacksoncountyor.gov/departments/emergency_management/know_your_zone.php

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – ODF and Lake Creek Fire Department are currently responding to a fire on Salt Creek Road North of Lakecreek on Highway 140.

Crews are on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack.

The fire is estimated at 400 acres.

Salt creek road has been closed at Highway 140 to regular traffic.

