Salt Creek Fire burning an estimated 400 acres near Lakecreek

Posted by Kade Stirling July 7, 2024

UPDATE at 6:30pm: A Level 1 Be Ready to evacuate has been issued in the Lakecreek Area: JAC-316, JAC-317, JAC-321, JAC-321.

Find your zone here: https://www.jacksoncountyor.gov/departments/emergency_management/know_your_zone.php

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – ODF and Lake Creek Fire Department are currently responding to a fire on Salt Creek Road North of Lakecreek on Highway 140.

Crews are on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack.

The fire is estimated at 400 acres.

Salt creek road has been closed at Highway 140 to regular traffic.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Kade Stirling
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Kade Stirling was born and raised in Idaho. Kade graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with a degree in Digital Media. He started his broadcast career as a Master Control Operator at KMVT in Twin Falls, ID. He's a bookworm, Lego fanatic and an animal lover. As an outdoor enthusiast, Kade loves Southern Oregon. He spends his free time hiking with his fiancé and dog.
Skip to content