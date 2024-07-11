Salt Creek Fire grows 50 acres overnight, now 16% contained

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Crews are making great progress on the Salt Creek Fire, keeping the overnight growth to approximately 50 acres.

According to ODF, the fire which is burning north of Highway 140 is now at 3,891 acres. It is also 95% lined and 16% contained.

During the Thursday morning update, ODF Operations Section Chief, Kyle Gibbons, clears up some confusion on the difference between lined and contained when it comes to fighting a wildfire like this.

“Once we get a line around the fire, that’s not, we’re not calling it contained. So, that portion of the fire if we have a hand line where we come in, put in line with hand tools and people on the ground or if we use a dozer, bulldozer, excavator something like that, skidder or if we use hand crews that’s not considered contained until we get in there with water and work those hot spots along the edge and we feel confident that that section of the fire is not gonna, not going to jump out,” Gibbons explains. “So, that’s where we develop containment versus getting a line around the fire.”

ODF says with increased wind and extremely dry fuel conditions expected the focus for Thursday is to hold the fire within the existing perimeter.

Thursday morning BLM announced the temporary closure of all agency-managed lands around the Salt Creek Fire.

