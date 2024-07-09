Salt Creek Fire mapped at 3,300 acres overnight, containment at 2%

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Salt Creek Fire burning 10 miles east of Eagle Point in the Lakecreek area is now 2% contained. This comes after crews worked through the night to build and improve the line around the fire. According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry, an overnight infrared flight mapped the fire at approximately 3,300 acres. Firefighters will be working Tuesday to hold and secure existing lines while building more where possible.

ODF’s says there have been no reports of accidents or injuries in relation to the fire. However hazardous trees and dehydration present challenges to crews working on the fire line.

Salt Creek Road and W asson Canyon Road remain closed at Highway 140 and ODF reminds the public to stay away.

Level 1 – Be Ready evacuation warnings are in place for zones JAC-316, JAC-317, JAC-319, JAC-321, and JAC-325-A. More information on evacuation zones can be found on the Genasys Protect website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however ODF told NBC5 News Monday, “we didn’t have any lighting so that makes it human caused by nature. Investigators will be looking into that exact cause.”