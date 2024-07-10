Salt Creek Fire now 7% contained, mapped at 3,651 acres

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Salt Creek Fire grew slightly overnight, it’s now at 3,651 acres. Containment also increased to 7%. This is mainly because of the mop-up operations crews were able to do on the west side of the fire.

Firefighters focused on building lines along three significant areas of the fire on Tuesday meaning that 80% of the fire now has a line built around it. According to ODF, crews will continue to bolster those areas throughout the day Wednesday which will help to increase containment further.

With triple digit temperatures and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon, fire activity is expected to increase. Firefighters working the Salt Lake Fire will be on the lookout for new spot fires.

Evacuation notices remain the same.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.