Salvation Army backpack giveaway registration is open and seeking donations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Summer isn’t over yet, but it’s never too early to start preparing for those in need the Salvation Army backpack giveaway is open for registration.

Their mission is to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to return to school fully stocked.

And if you’re not planning on picking one up, you can always donate to the cause at the Salvation Army office and at your local Fred Meyer store.

Register by calling 541-773-6965.

Distribution will be on August 13 through 15th.

