Home
Salvation Army in need of donations to fix mobile kitchen

Salvation Army in need of donations to fix mobile kitchen

Local News Top Stories Video , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — An organization committed to helping those in need, is looking for a little help of its own. The Salvation Army in Jackson County is home to the only emergency mobile kitchen in southern Oregon, but it’s out of commission. Now it’s asking the community for help to get it repaired, and back out on the road where it’s needed.

“We can usually be called at a moments notice, be able to hook up an EDS trailer to a truck, go out to a site to be able to help those affected by a disaster,” Major Jason Koenig says,

But this summer, the Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen remained parked, and unusable. It’s now been that way for years.

“It’s been at least 3 years since it’s been able to be functional,” Major Koenig says.

Koenig says it became apparent the issues needed to be addressed, when they couldn’t respond to nearby wildfires this summer.

“In lieu of that we would cook some meals, go in a little mini van but that still is limiting,” he explains.

The needed repairs are estimated at $6,000. They’re hoping that figure will be enough to fix current damage, replace tires, buy a generator, and give the outside a little TLC. Now they just need your help, so they can get back to doing the most good whenever, and wherever its needed.

“The community helping us serve the community and that’s really what were asking for,” Koenig says.

If you’d like to donate call the Medford Salvation Army office at 541-773-6965 or come by their Beatty Street office. Once the repairs are the made, the trailer will be moved to a more secure location.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics