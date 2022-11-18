Salvation Army officially begins red kettle bell ringing season

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s that time of year again.

Red kettles are now making the way back to local grocery stores.

Friday marked the first official day of the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Season.

Fred Meyer in South Medford was the first to welcome the salvation army back.

Each donation today, was tripled by local sponsors to kickoff the campaign.

The Salvation Army raises more than a third of its annual funds over the holidays.

“One this is part of how we raise money to help people,” Salvation Army leader Major Randy Mulch said. “We help people with food, clothing and shelter and all of those things. This helps to support that.”

All the money raised stays local.

The campaign goes until December 24.

The Salvation Army is still looking volunteers.

In Jackson County, they need about 10 more people.