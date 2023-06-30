Salvation Army opening cooling stations in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.— The Salvation Army is opening cooling stations in Medford to provide some relief from the heat wave.

The first cooling station is open at 304 Beatty Street, the non-profits office.

It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The second station is open at the Salvation Army’s social services office at 922 North Central Avenue.

That station will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each station will have bottled water and floor fans available if you need to cool down.

