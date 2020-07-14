‘Sammich’ adds beer and growler station

ASHLAND, Ore.— A new beer and growler station is open in Ashland.
The owner of Sammich in Ashland opened Mickey’s, a place where people can choose from six different beers on tap, wine, or cider.
It’s located on the same property as Sammich and the name is an ode to the owner’s late father.
The owner, Melissa McMillan, says opening a place like this has been in the works for some time, but now it’s more important than ever.
“To be expanding in this hard time is a tribute to what my dad taught me,” McMillan said. “I need to be responsible, I need to keep people safe and clean and I need to keep people employed.”
Mickey’s opened on Saturday and McMillan said its been successful so far.
The beer and growler station is open Monday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. and on Sundays from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”