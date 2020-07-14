Home
‘Sammich’ adds beer and growler station

ASHLAND, Ore.— A new beer and growler station is open in Ashland.

The owner of Sammich in Ashland opened Mickey’s, a place where people can choose from six different beers on tap, wine, or cider.

It’s located on the same property as Sammich and the name is an ode to the owner’s late father.

The owner, Melissa McMillan, says opening a place like this has been in the works for some time, but now it’s more important than ever.

“To be expanding in this hard time is a tribute to what my dad taught me,” McMillan said. “I need to be responsible, I need to keep people safe and clean and I need to keep people employed.”

Mickey’s opened on Saturday and McMillan said its been successful so far.

The beer and growler station is open Monday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. and on Sundays from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

 

