Sams Valley murder suspect heading to trial next year

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. — A local man accused of murdering his wife and setting her body on fire inside a trailer, is heading to trial next year.
Investigators say 49-year-old Tammy Hicks, who was a mother of four, was murdered by her estranged husband, Kevin Hicks, on June 30th of last year.
Deputies say neighbors called 911 after they heard screaming and a loud popping noise coming from a trailer in the 3100 block of McMartin Lane in Sams Valley.
When emergency crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
Police say Tammy Hicks was still inside.
An autopsy called her death homicide and say she died from strangulation.
In an interview in July of 2018, the family told NBC5 News how devastated they were by the tragedy.
“They’re such strong children to be going through what they’re going through,” said Ralph Nelson, Tammy Hick’s father. “One person… completely and entirely tear apart a world.”
Kevin Hicks is being held without bail on charges of murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse.
His trial has been set for the end of May.
