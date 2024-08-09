Samsung recalling over 1M stoves after design flaw allows pets to set fires

(CNN) – Samsung is issuing a safety recall because of a design flaw in some of its stoves.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said about 1.1 million units are affected, including both gas and electric ranges.

If a flammable object is on top of the range, pets and even people can start a fire by bumping into the knobs.

There was one case in Colorado where a dog started a house fire after pawing at the knobs while boxes were sitting on the stovetop.

Samsung will provide free knob locks or covers for affected products.

In June, the CPSC said its aware of house fire deaths related to stove knobs being turned on accidentally by people or animals.

