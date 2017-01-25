Sanctuary cities like Ashland in danger of losing federal funds

Ashland, Ore.– Ashland, OR could be in danger of losing federal funding because it is a Sanctuary City.
President Donald Trump says he will pull federal funding from sanctuary cities. That status means a city vows to protect undocumented immigrants.
In a statement to the community released in December on the city of Ashland’s website, Mayor John Stromberg says Ashland has the commitment to “defend the civil and human rights of every person regardless of race, country of origin, religion, gender, or sexuality.”
Mayor Stromberg says he will meet with the city administrator and city attorney to discuss President Trump’s announcement before making a public statement.
