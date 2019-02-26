Sandbags available during flood threat

ASHLAND, Ore. – If you are worried about water creeping into your home, several cities and counties are offering sand and sandbags for free.
In Southern Oregon the Curry County Road Department has both available now, just bring your own shovel.
Medford, Talent, Central Point, Ashland and Shady Cove also have bags and sand.
Terri Eubanks with Ashland Fire and Rescue said the bags are most effective when they are stacked like bricks.
Eubanks said it should only take about three scoops of sand per bag.
If you have any questions or want to make sure sandbags are free and available call your local public works department.
