Sanders, Bloomberg targeted by fellow Democrats in latest debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. – There was a lot of verbal fireworks and infighting at last night’s Democratic debate in Charleston. The face-off was crucial for many of the candidates, days before the high stakes South Carolina primary and with Super Tuesday just around the corner.
Explosive and chaotic are just a couple of words being used now to describe Tuesday night’s debate, the tenth one, held in Charleston, South Carolina.
The attacks came early and never let up, most of the attacks coming to Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg.
The objective of many on stage last night was to stop Sanders’ rapid advance towards the presidential nomination for the Democrats.
They hit him on everything from how to pay for his Medicare for All plan to his voting record on guns.
Sanders did try to fight back. He was talking about the economy doing great for people, if they are billionaires.
Bloomberg also came under attack, largely from Elizabeth Warren.
Sanders landed some punches of his own, saying that Biden has voted for terrible trade agreements.
The former vice president touted his experience with African Americans and his record on civil liberties and civil rights, looking for that African American vote in South Carolina. Biden picked up a big endorsement in South Carolina just this morning from Representative James Clyburn, the most powerful African American in Congress.
Amid all the yelling and all of the interrupting, the group did seem unified on one issue, the inadequate response of the Trump administration to the coronavirus.