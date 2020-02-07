Sanders, Buttigieg still lead in new poll

CONCORD, N.H. – With just four days to go until the nation’s first primary it looks like a close race between two candidates.
According to the latest NBC News/Marist poll, Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg remain at the top of the Democratic field in New Hampshire.
Sanders is holding a narrow lead over Buttigieg at 25% of likely Democratic primary voters while Buttigieg gets support from 21%.
In January, Sanders was polling at 22% and Buttigieg at 17%, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.7% points.
The new poll has Senator Elizabeth Warren polling at 14% (13% last month) and former vice president Joe Biden at 13% (15% last month.)
Senator Amy Klobuchar is at 8% support, down two points from January.
No other Democratic presidential candidate gets more than 4% in this latest poll.
The NBC News/Marist poll was conducted February 4th through February 6th, immediately after the results of the Iowa caucuses.