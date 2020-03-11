Sanders says he looks forward to debate with Biden

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NBC) – Senator Bernie Sanders acknowledged that Tuesday was a difficult night for his campaign but he is looking forward to Sunday’s one-on-one debate with Joe Biden.
Sanders spoke after losing at least three of Tuesday’s primary states with a win in North Dakota and Washington State still too close to call.
While claiming he’s winning the ideological debate and performs best among younger voters, Sanders says he’s losing to Biden on the perception of who’s best able to beat President Trump.
But the Vermont senator says Sunday’s scheduled debate will be a chance to press Biden on a host of issues ranging from health care to climate change.
“Last night obviously was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view,” Sanders said. “We lost in the largest state up for grabs yesterday, the State of Michigan. We lost in Mississippi, Missouri, and Idaho. On the other hand, we won in North Dakota and we lead the vote count in the State of Washington, the second-largest state contested yesterday.”
Sunday’s debate is scheduled to take place in Phoenix just ahead of next week’s primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
“On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend, Joe Biden,” Sanders said.
NBC News reports that Biden leads Sanders in the current delegate count at 837 to 689.