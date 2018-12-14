Sandy Hook Elementary evacuated on anniversary of mass shooting

Home
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WVIT/NBCNC) – Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was evacuated Friday morning after receiving a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting that left 26 students and teachers dead.

Newtown police say they received a call around 9 a.m. local time that a bomb was at the school.

Officers were sent to the school and conducted a search as a precaution, but do not believe the threat was credible.

The school was evacuated as a precaution and students were sent home for the day.

