Santa washes windows at Portland children’s hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Holiday inspired window washers brought some Christmas joy to the Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland.
They were dressed up as the Grinch, Santa Claus, and the Nutcracker.
Kids watched from inside the building with joy. Some of them even got to high five their favorite characters.
Patient Chevelle Stegall said, “I thought it as super cool. I thought it was really fun. They’re bringing all the joy to the hospital. So that’s cool. I haven’t seen anything like it. I wasn’t expecting it either.”
And while Santa might be the man of the hour, the hospital says the Grinch was one of the most popular window washers.