Sasquatch sightings tied to Josephine Community Library

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. – There have been several Yeti and Sasquatch sightings this week, but don’t worry they’ve been commissioned by the Josephine Community Library!

The sightings are part of week 12 of the library’s summer reading program, which is Bigfoot themed. 

The library is posting photos of the mysterious creature in different parts of Josephine County on its Facebook page. If you can guess where Bigfoot is correctly, you’ll be entered into a raffle for a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.

The drawing for that raffle will be held Monday, August 24. 

