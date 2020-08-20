Sasquatch sightings tied to Josephine Community Library

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. – There have been several Yeti and Sasquatch sightings this week, but don’t worry they’ve been commissioned by the Josephine Community Library!
The sightings are part of week 12 of the library’s summer reading program, which is Bigfoot themed.
The library is posting photos of the mysterious creature in different parts of Josephine County on its Facebook page. If you can guess where Bigfoot is correctly, you’ll be entered into a raffle for a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.
The drawing for that raffle will be held Monday, August 24.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!