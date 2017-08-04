Satellite imagery shows Northwest fires

Medford, Ore. – Imagery from the GOES-16 satellite shows smoke-filled skies above the Pacific Northwest.
Experts say there are numerous active fires in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
Using satellite images can help detect fire hot spots, showing up as red, yellow, or white as the fires grow hotter.
NOAA said to make the animation, the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) combined fire temperature imagery and geocolor imagery to show both the fires’ hot spots and smoke plume.
