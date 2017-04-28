Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – This Saturday, you can dispose of any unused prescription drugs, no questions asked.
As part of the National Take-Back Initiative, law enforcement agencies across the country will be accepting prescription drugs so they can be disposed of properly.
Police said the event is a way for citizens to rid their homes of drugs that can “create a potential for theft, abuse, or overdose.”
The proper disposal of drugs also helps protect our water supply.
Police said only pills and patches will be accepted. No needles, sharps, or liquids.
On April 29 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can turn in prescription drugs at the following local agencies:
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: 5179 Crater Lake Highway, Medford
- Medford Police Department: 411 West 8th Street, Medford
- Eagle Point Police Department: 17 Buchanan Avenue S., Eagle Point
- Grants Pass Department of Public Safety: 101 NW “A” Street, Grants Pass
- Klamath Falls Police Department : 2501 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls
- Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department: 305 Butte Street, Yreka, California
- Weed Police Department: 550 Main Street, Weed
To search for more locations, visit http://bit.ly/2ptRZba
For more information about drug disposal, you can visit the U.S. Department of Justice website: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/index.html