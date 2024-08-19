Saturday’s Severe Storms uproots tree destroying side of house

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore. – Severe storms brought rain, gusts of wind, and hail to parts of our area on Saturday knocking down trees and limbs.

One homeowner in South Medford had a tree fall directly on their house.

The unfortunate homeowner was able to capture video of the storm as it passed leaving hail and debris.

The tree was completely uprooted and fell onto the north side of the house… crushing the roof and leaving a gaping hole in the structure.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

The homeowner says a telephone pole was also taken down by the wind.

Will Danielson, owner of Advanced Tree Service and Landscaping said he received multiple calls this weekend, but this one was one of the worst.

Tree service and landscaping crews have been out in force this morning, working to remove fallen trees and cleaning up the scattered debris left in the wake of Saturday’s thunderstorms.

