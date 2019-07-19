Home
“Save Chick-Fil-A” bill signed by Texas Governor Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – The so-called “Save Chick-Fil-A” bill is now officially law in Texas.

Though he signed the bill last month, Governor Greg Abbott held a public ceremony on Thursday to sign SB 1978.

He also had plenty of Chick-Fil-A sandwiches on hand, which he called “a great lunch.”

The law bans government officials from discriminating against companies for donating to religious organizations.

It comes after a move by the San Antonio City Council to ban the Christian family-owned fast-food chain from its airport over its support of groups with anti-LGBT views.

