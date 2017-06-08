Home
Saving Train brings dozens of dogs to the Rogue Valley

Saving Train brings dozens of dogs to the Rogue Valley

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. – More than 50 dogs are getting a second chance at life.

The Southern Oregon Humane Society received 45 small breed dogs and 6 medium breed dogs Wednesday morning from the Saving Train in Fresno.

The Saving Train works to bring animals from other shelters, particularly in northern California, to reduce shelter populations and decrease the euthanasia rate.

From terrier mixes to Chihuahua mixes and poodle mixes, there is a dog for anyone to love.

The Southern Oregon Humane Society said this Saving train load is twice as big as the usual ones.

If you’re interested in any of the dogs, head over to the humane society or check them out online at http://www.sohumane.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics