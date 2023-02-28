‘Say Cheese’ event raising funds for Josephine County Food Bank

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Food Bank is bringing back the cheesiest way to give back to the community.

This March, A number of Grants Pass restaurants are selling grilled cheese sandwiches and donating the proceeds to the food bank.

For every grilled cheese bought from a participating restaurant, $2 will be donated. With $2, the food bank can provide up to 6 meals for our neighbors.

When the event ends, the restaurant with the most sales will get bragging rights for having the “Best Grilled Cheese in Grants Pass.”

The following Grants Pass restaurants are participating:

For more information about “Say Cheese for JOCO Food Bank” can be found HERE.