‘Say Their Names’ memorial restored at Ashland’s Railroad Park

AHSLAND, Ore. – A memorial in Ashland has been restored after vandalism and the elements left it looking worse for wear.

The ‘Say their Names’ memorial went up in Ashland’s Railroad Park in 2020.

After a coalition was formed in 2021 the memorial became a permanent part of the city of Ashland.

Volunteers were out Sunday, removing and replacing old pipe cleaners and shirts from the chain link fence that runs along the length of the park.

Volunteer Gina DuQuenne told NBC 5 News the memorial brings Ashland together and serves as an educational moment for all that use the park.

